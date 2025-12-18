Japan’s National CPI climbs 2.9% YoY in November, Core CPI rises as expected

Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.9% YoY in November, compared to the previous reading of 3.0%, according to the latest data released by the Japan Statistics Bureau on Friday.

Further details unveil that the National CPI ex Fresh food arrived at 3.0% YoY in November versus 3.0% prior. The figure came in line with the market consensus.

CPI ex Fresh Food, Energy rose 3.0% YoY in November, compared to the previous reading of 3.1%.

Market reaction to Japan’s National CPI data

Following Japan’s CPI inflation data, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.06% on the day at 155.61.