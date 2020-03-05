Seattle and King County report 20 additional coronavirus cases

With the coronavirus spreading at lightning speed, Seattle and King Country reported 20 new cases.

A death was reported in the Seattle area, bringing up the death toll to 10 as on Thursday.

New Jersey reported the second case of coronavirus.

In the last hour, the New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York has doubled to 22.

Meanwhile, the US Health Officials said that it could likely get enough coronavirus tests to public laboratories this week to test about 400,000 people.

Market reaction

With California already in a state of emergency and rising cases across the country, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped more than 1,000 points so far this Thursday, signs of economic problems mount.

The US 10-year yields trade at ra ecord low while USD/JPY hit the lowest since September 2019 at 106.22. The US dollar index keeps range near two-month lows, down over 0.50% on the day.