EUR/USD drifts down with ECB on pause and US inflation cools

EUR/USD retreated on Thursday after a busy economic docket on both sides of the Atlantic. A benign inflation print in the US and the European Central Bank (ECB) keeping interest rates unchanged at the last meeting of the year, barely moved the needle for the single currency. At the time of writing the pair trades at 1.1722, down 0.16%.

Delayed data from the US revealed that November’s inflation figures, both headline and core, dipped to their lowest level since early 2021, revealed the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Even though this opens the door for further ease, a double whammy looms as jobless claims for the last week, improved, exceeding economists’ estimates.

Across the pond in Brussels, the ECB held ratees unchanged as expected, and a Bloomberg sources article hinted that the cycle of rate cuts is “most likely over,” read the headline. ECB’s President Christine Lagarde said that the decision was unanimous, and that they would stick to its “meeting-by-meeting approach.”

After the data and the ECB’s decision, the EUR/USD remained at around familiar levels, unchanged.

Traders focus shifts to the release of the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index along with the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for its final release. In Europe, traders would eye speeches of ECB’s Mario Cipollone, Martin Kocher, and Current Account data for October.

Daily digest market movers: Thin liquidity keeps the Euro unmoved

US inflation cooled further in November, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rising 2.7% YoY, easing from 3.0% print in September and undershooting market expectations of a 3.1% increase, revealed the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Core inflation, which strips out food and energy, slowed to 2.6% YoY from 3.0%, reinforcing signs that the disinflation process resumed.

At the same time, the number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits, dipped, revealed the Department of Labor. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending December 13 rose by to 224K, down from the downwardly revised 237K prior reading and below estimates of 225K.

Given the backdrop, expectations that the fed will reduce rates in January remained unchanged at 2.4%. However, money markets had priced in 60 basis points of easing towards the end of 2026, with the first reduction eyed in June.

Chicago’s Fed President Austan Goolsbee said that the inflation print is “encouraging,” and that a “clearer understanding of declining inflation,” could lead to further reductions of interest rates. Despite these remarks, he remained mildly hawkish, saying that he is “unease regarding premature rate reductions.”

The European Central Bank held interest rates steady for a fourth straight meeting, keeping the Deposit Facility at 2.00%, the Main Refinancing Operations rate at 2.15%, and the Marginal Lending Facility at 2.40%, in line with market expectations.

Technical outlook: EUR/USD treads water despite remaining bullish

For fifth straight day, the EUR/USD consolidates in the mid-range of the 1.1700-1.1800 area, as price action turns subdued and liquidity dries as traders brace for Christmas holidays.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that momentum favors bulls, but it has turned flattish amid low volume trading.

For a bullish continuation, traders must clear the 1.1750 area and surpass the 1.1800 mark. A breach of the latter will expose 1.1850 and the year-to-date (YTD) high at 1.1918. On further weakness, if EUR/USD slides below 1.1700, it opens the door to test the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.1652, ahead of the 1.1600 handle.

EUR/USD daily chart