Analysts at the National Bank of Canada take a look at next week data to be released in the US that includes the June retail sales report.
Key Quotes:
“We’ll get information about economic activity in late Q2 thanks to June data. Industrial production could have mustered only a small gain in the month, as a small expansion of production in the manufacturing segment may have been partially offset by weaknesses in the utility and mining sectors.”
“The June retail sales report will also come out. We expect both the headline and ex-auto gauges to have advanced only slightly, hampered by tepid auto sales and a decrease in gasoline prices during the month. The anticipated 0.2% increase in headline retail sales would still translate into a healthy 7.4% annualized progression in Q2 as a whole, confirming the strength of consumers in the quarter.”
“We’ll also get building permits and housing starts for June. The latter may have increased to around 1,280K in seasonally adjusted annualized terms if, as we believe, groundbreakings for multis rose to a level more in tune with the growing number of permits granted in this category in recent months.”
“The first clues on the state of the manufacturing sector in July will be available with the publication of the Empire State and Philly Fed manufacturing surveys.”
“Several Fed officials are also scheduled to give speeches, notably John Williams (Monday and Thursday), Charles Evans (Tuesday) and Raphael Bostic (Tuesday and Thursday). Finally, the Fed will issue the latest edition of its Beige Book.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.1250 as US inflation boosts GDP
EUR/USD is struggling with 1.1250, marginally lower after US Core PPI advanced by 2.3%, better than expected. Together with upbeat CPI, the greenback is recovery after from Fed's Powell dovish words.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2550 amid political uncertainty, USD recovery
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, consolidating its gains. Uncertainty about Brexit limits Fed-fueled gains. The BOE's Vlieghe has said rate cuts are more likely in the case of a hard Brexit. US PPI beat expectations.
USD/JPY: Potential up move faces resistance at 55-day SMA just above 109.00
USD/JPY looks to extend the rebound from weekly lows in sub-108.00 levels recorded on Thursday. The greenback remains under pressure as speculations of a 50 bps rate cut stay unabated for the time being.
Gold extends consolidation, looks to close week above $1400
The XAU/USD pair is trading in a relatively tight range on Friday toward the end of a roller coaster week that saw prices fluctuate between $1386 and $1427.
The Phillips Curve and the Fed’s wage insurance policy
Rates have once again turned. The 10-year has gained 18 points to a 2.13% close on July 11th. The 2-year has added 13 points to 1.86% also on the 11th. It traded as high as 1.92% on the 9th.