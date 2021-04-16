US: UoM Consumer Sentiment Index improves modestly to 86.5 in April vs. 89.6 expected

Consumer confidence in US continued to improve in April.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 91.60.

The Consumer Sentiment Index in the US rose modestly to 86.5 (preliminary) in April from 84.9 in March, the University of Michigan's latest Surveys of Consumers showed on Friday. This reading came in lower than the market expectation of 89.6.

Further details of the publication revealed that the Current Economic Conditions Index improved to 97.2 from 93 and the Consumer Expectations Index stayed unchanged at 79.7. Finally, the 1-year Inflation Outlook edged higher to 3.7% from 3.1%.

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.1% on the day at 91.57.