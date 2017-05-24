U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin urges congress to raise debt limit prior to August break

By Eren Sengezer

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin crossed wires, via Reuters, suggesting that the Congress needs to approve a "clean" increase in the federal debt limit by the time it starts its summer recess in early August.

Key quotes (via Reuters):

  • Preference is for congress to pass a "clean" debt ceiling increase
  • Will do everything in Treasury's power to put additional sanctions on Iran, Syria, North Korea to protect American lives
  • Treasury reviewing licenses for Boeing and Airbus to sell to Iran