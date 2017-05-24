U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin urges congress to raise debt limit prior to August break

U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin urges congress to raise debt limit prior to August breakBy Eren Sengezer
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin crossed wires, via Reuters, suggesting that the Congress needs to approve a "clean" increase in the federal debt limit by the time it starts its summer recess in early August.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Preference is for congress to pass a "clean" debt ceiling increase
- Will do everything in Treasury's power to put additional sanctions on Iran, Syria, North Korea to protect American lives
- Treasury reviewing licenses for Boeing and Airbus to sell to Iran