US Treasury yields lick post US inflation wounds amid hawkish Fedspeak

- US Treasury yields pause recent declines, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses.
- US inflation matched hawkish forecasts but market players sold the facts.
- Latest Fedspeak bolsters rate hike concerns ahead of blackout period, virus, geopolitics also test sentiment.
- US PPI, comments from Fed policymakers and second-tier job numbers eyed for fresh impulse.
After portraying a surprise positive reaction to the 40-year high US inflation data, risk appetite wanes during early Thursday. While tracking the catalysts, the recently hawkish comments from the Fed policymakers and geopolitical headlines, coupled with the virus updates, could be found guilty.
US CPI jumped to the highest levels since 1982 while matching 7.0% YoY forecasts, up from 6.8% previous readouts. The monthly figures rose to 0.5% versus 0.4% expected but softened below 0.8% prior.
Following that US inflation data, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said, per Wall Street Journal (WSJ), “Four rate hikes in 2022 now appear to be on the table and, in the face of high inflation, a rate hike in March seems likely.” On the same line were comments from the member of the Fed Board of Governors and incoming Vice Chairman of the FOMC Lael Brainard who said, “Inflation control is Fed's most important task. Additionally, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Mary Daly signaled a rate hike as early as March.
Elsewhere, “Deputy US Trade Representative (USTR) Jayme White expressed Washington’s ongoing concern about Canada’s proposed digital services tax in talks on Wednesday with Canada’s deputy trade minister, David Morrison,” USTR said in a statement per Reuters.
Furthermore, US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Linda Thomas-Greenfield tweeted the proposal to levy extra sanctions on North Korea for the latest slew of missile tests.
Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury yields add 2.5 basis points (bps) to regain 1.755 level whereas the 2-year counterpart rises 1.6 bps to 0.923% by the press time. Further, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.20% intraday after the Wall Street benchmarks closed with mild gains.
Moving on, the Fed policymakers’ speeches will be crucial for near-term market direction as they approach the blackout period before the monetary policy meeting, during January 25-26. Also important will be the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for December and weekly jobless claims. Should the incoming catalysts keep flashing challenges to market sentiment and support Fed’s faster rate hikes starting from March 2022, US Treasury yields may extend the latest rebound, underpinning the USD recovery and challenging the commodities as well as Antipodeans.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from monthly top near 1.1450 but bulls stay hopeful
EUR/USD consolidates the biggest daily gains in five weeks around one-month high. Clear break of descending trend line from May, bullish MACD signals favor buyers. 100-DMA lures bulls ahead of the three-month-old horizontal hurdle.
GBP/USD pierces the 1.3700 figure for the first time since October 2021
The British pound extends its rally in the week, advancing for the fourth day in a row as the Asian Pacific session kicks in. Neutral-bullish biased though GBP bull’s need to reclaim the 200-DMA so that they could aim towards 1.3900.
Gold traders eye a correction before $1,850
Gold (XAU/USD) is flat in Asia as the markets consolidate the weakness in the greenback from overnight. The bears moved in despite prospects of a March hike taking the DXY index to a lower level of daily support .
Uniswap faces clusters of near-term resistance as UNI bulls target $25
Uniswap price has performed marginally well since January 9, moving up more than 11% in the past three days. UNI was a clear leader and outperformer at the time as the rest of the market tanked.
US Consumer Inflation Soars: Federal Reserve March rate hike looms Premium
Annual consumer prices rise 7% in December, core prices gain 5.5%. The numbers are daunting. Consumer prices in December raced higher at the fastest pace in four decades. Markets pricing the first fed funds hike in March.