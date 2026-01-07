TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/JPY moves away from multi-year top, holds above 211.00 amid mixed cues

  • GBP/JPY attracts sellers for the second straight day amid a modest JPY uptick.
  • BoJ rate hike bets and rising geopolitical tensions underpin the safe-haven JPY.
  • The broader fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bearish traders.
GBP/JPY moves away from multi-year top, holds above 211.00 amid mixed cues
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The GBP/JPY cross turns lower for the second straight day on Wednesday and moves away from its highest level since August 2008, around the 212.15 region, touched the previous day. Spot prices, however, lack follow-through selling and currently trade around the 211.20 area, down just over 0.10% for the day.

Against the backdrop of the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) hawkish outlook, rising geopolitical tensions benefit the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) amid fears about government intervention and act as a headwind for the GBP/JPY cross. In fact, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday that the central bank will continue raising rates if economic and price developments move in line with its forecasts.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions escalated after the US launched land strikes on Venezuela. Adding to this, US President Donald Trump openly signaled that Colombia and Mexico could also face US military action as part of a widening campaign against criminal networks and regional instability. Moreover, the White House said on Tuesday that Trump is discussing options for acquiring Greenland.

The JPY bulls, however, might refrain from placing aggressive bets amid the uncertainty over the likely timing of the next BoJ rate hike and concerns about Japan's fiscal situation. The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, draws support from a softer US Dollar (USD) and reduced bets for more aggressive policy easing by the Bank of England (BoE) this year. This, in turn, could support the GBP/JPY cross.

In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases, the supportive fundamental backdrop backs the case for the emergence of dip-buying at lower levels and warrants caution for bearish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling to confirm that the GBP/JPY cross have topped out in the near-term and positioning for any meaningful corrective slide.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.05%-0.05%-0.13%0.03%-0.22%0.04%-0.08%
EUR0.05%-0.00%-0.07%0.08%-0.18%0.08%-0.03%
GBP0.05%0.00%-0.08%0.08%-0.17%0.09%-0.03%
JPY0.13%0.07%0.08%0.15%-0.10%0.15%0.04%
CAD-0.03%-0.08%-0.08%-0.15%-0.25%0.00%-0.11%
AUD0.22%0.18%0.17%0.10%0.25%0.26%0.14%
NZD-0.04%-0.08%-0.09%-0.15%-0.00%-0.26%-0.12%
CHF0.08%0.03%0.03%-0.04%0.11%-0.14%0.12%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trades around 1.1700 after rebounding from 50-day EMA

EUR/USD trades around 1.1700 after rebounding from 50-day EMA

EUR/USD gains ground after three days of losses, trading around 1.1700 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. On the daily chart, technical analysis indicates a potential for a bearish bias; the 14-day Relative Strength Index at 47 confirms waning momentum.

GBP/USD climbs above 1.3500 as US Dollar weakens ahead of ISM Services PMI

GBP/USD climbs above 1.3500 as US Dollar weakens ahead of ISM Services PMI

GBP/USD gains some ground after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3510 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair edges higher as the US Dollar struggles ahead of the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index and JOLTs job openings due later in the day.

Gold pulls back from $4,500 amid profit-taking ahead of key US macro data

Gold pulls back from $4,500 amid profit-taking ahead of key US macro data

Gold struggles to capitalize on its strong weekly gains registered over the past two days and faces rejection near the $4,500 psychological mark, or over a one-week high touched during the Asian session on Wednesday. As investors digest the recent US attack on Venezuela, the prevalent risk-on environment prompts some profit-taking around the commodity. 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple cool off as rally stalls near key resistance zones

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple cool off as rally stalls near key resistance zones

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple prices are taking a breather on Wednesday near their key resistance levels following the recent surge. BTC faces rejection at the $94,253 level, while ETH and XRP follow BTC’s footsteps, struggling near $3,308 and $2.35, respectively.

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Events in Venezuela are top of mind for market participants, and while developments are associated with an elevated degree of uncertainty, we are not making any changes to our markets or economic forecasts as a result of the deposition of Nicolás Maduro. 

Cardano holds steady as bulls intensify push for breakout

Cardano holds steady as bulls intensify push for breakout

Cardano rises above the 50-day EMA resistance amid a risk-on mood across the crypto market. The MACD upholds positive divergence, increasing the potential for a 20% breakout to $0.505.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers