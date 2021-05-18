US Treasury Sec. Yellen: Tax, investment plans to improve global competitiveness of US firms

While speaking at an event organised by the US Chamber of Commerce, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Biden administration's tax and investment plans will enhance the net profitability of US corporations, as reported by Reuters.

"US President Joe Biden's tax, investment plans will improve the global competitiveness of US firms," Yellen added. "Biden administration will fight for a level playing field in trade and investment."

Market reaction

These remarks don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Futures were up 0.2%.