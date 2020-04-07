US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Over 3,000 lenders participating in small business lending program

"Over 3,000 lenders are participating in the small business lending program," US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin told Fox Business Network on Tuesday.

"There will be money for small business payrolls, if we need more we'll go back to Congress," Mnuchin added. "President Trump is looking at areas of the country where the economy can be reopened."

Market reaction

The upbeat market mood continues to weigh on the greenback on Tuesday. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 1% on the day at 99.80.