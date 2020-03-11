US Treasury likely to push back April 15 tax filing deadline - WSJ

Citing unnamed sources, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that the US Treasury Department is expected to push back the April 15 tax filing deadline, as many individuals and businesses are facing issues due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Key quotes

“Extending the April 15 tax deadline effectively act as a bridge loan for individuals and businesses facing disruptions from the virus.

Treasury officials are still considering how far the filing deadline may be pushed back and who would be eligible for the extension, according to the person familiar with the discussions.”

US dollar index looks to test 96.00

The US dollar trades with sizeable losses against its main competitors in Wednesday’s Asian trading, as the US Treasury yields sell-off resumes on doubts over the effectiveness of the US economic package to fight virus spread.

The USD index drops 0.30% to 96.13, eyeing a test of the 96.00 support area.