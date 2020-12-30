US: Trade deficit widens to $84.8 billion in November

US' trade deficit continued to widen in November.

US Dollar Index stays deep in red near 89.70.

The United States' goods and services deficit rose by $4.4 billion to $84.8 billion in November, the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Wednesday.

"Exports of goods for November were $127.2 billion, $1.1 billion more than October exports," the press release further read. "Imports of goods for November were $212.0 billion, $5.5 billion more than October imports."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this data and was last seen losing 0.3% on a daily basis at 89.72.