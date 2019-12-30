US: Trade deficit narrowed to $63.19 billion in November vs. $68.75 billion expected

US trade deficit declined by more than expected in November.

US Dollar Index erased a small portion of its daily losses on inspiring data.

Goods Trade Balance was -$63.2 billion in November in the US, the advanced data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Monday. This reading came in slightly better than the market expectation for a deficit of $68.75 billion.

"Exports of goods for November were $136.4 billion, $0.9 billion more than October exports," the publication further revealed. "Imports of goods for November were $199.6 billion, $2.7 billion less than October imports."

Additionally, Wholesale Inventories remained unchanged in November to match October's reading.

The US Dollar Index rose modestly on the data and was last down 0.15% on a daily basis at 96.89.