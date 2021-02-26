US Trade Chief Nominee Tai: China must deliver on Phase-One of the trade pact – Bloomberg

China needs to follow through on the commitments of the Phase One trade deal, Katherine Tai, US President Joe Biden’s nominee for Trade Representative, said during her confirmation hearing on Thursday.
Key takeaways
“Former officials have tried before to achieve structural changes in China’s economy and faced obstacles, saying the Biden administration needs to be “exploring all our options.”
When asked if her predecessor was on the right track to re-shore critical supply chains to the U.S., Tai said she wants to accomplish “similar goals but in a more process-driven manner.”
more to come ....
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Nurses the biggest drop in five months below 0.7900 amid reflation fears
AUD/USD couldn’t hold the fresh three-year high of 0.8008, bounces 0.7858 recently. Rally in Treasury yields weighed down stocks, US dollar reversed loses from seven-week low on upbeat data. Vaccine, stimulus optimism continue while Aussie Q4 CAPEX also rallied.
Ripple at risk of a 50% drop as critical indicator screams sell
XRP had a wild run in the past month, experiencing a ton of volatility that started with an initial pump orchestrated by the Reddit group named WallStreetBets. The digital asset remains quite volatile and could be poised for a significant drop.
Gold extends the heaviest drop in three weeks below $1,800
Gold prices drops, down 0.13% intraday, during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal tracks the corrective pullback in S&P 500 Futures after the Treasury yields roiled global markets the previous day. US stimulus, PCE data will be the key but bond moves keep the driver’s seat.
NZD/USD drops to key support on risk-off, RBNZ Governor Orr's comments
NZD/USD tests former resistance-turned-support at 0.7315. RBNZ's Governor Orr says negative rates are an option. The 10-year US Treasury yield clocked a fresh 12-month high of 1.55% during the overnight trade.
US Dollar Index remains depressed below 90.00
The greenback manages to bounce off weekly lows near 89.70, although it keeps navigating a sea of red when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY).