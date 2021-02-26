US Trade Chief Nominee Tai: China must deliver on Phase-One of the trade pact – Bloomberg

China needs to follow through on the commitments of the Phase One trade deal, Katherine Tai, US President Joe Biden’s nominee for Trade Representative, said during her confirmation hearing on Thursday.

Key takeaways

“Former officials have tried before to achieve structural changes in China’s economy and faced obstacles, saying the Biden administration needs to be “exploring all our options.”

When asked if her predecessor was on the right track to re-shore critical supply chains to the U.S., Tai said she wants to accomplish “similar goals but in a more process-driven manner.”

