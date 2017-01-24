US: Taking a bigger slice of pie - AmpGFX

According to Greg Gibbs, Director at Amplifying Global FX Capital, Trump’s policies are basically about the USA taking a bigger slice of the global pie, not growing that pie.

Key Quotes

“In fact, the longer-term risk is that his policies shrink the pie more from within the USA than outside.”

“Trump’s economic team’s challenge is to pursue the main thrust of the Trump dogma (cut out a bigger slice of the pie) while limiting the unwanted side-effect of shrinking the pie.”

“They may claim that the USA has given away too much of the pie in the past without reaping enough of the rewards of growing the pie (via receiving cheaper imports and pursing industry in more higher value goods and services, utilizing its comparative advantages in higher education and highly evolved legal and social systems).”

“Elite villains

At issue for the future of the USA and many other countries is that the benefits of globalization appear to have flowed to the few and the distribution of wealth has become too skewed. This may have been a factor in generating the populist political movements in several countries and the new villain of so-called elites.

These elitist villains are anyone that might oppose the new champions of the middle-class like Trump. Unfortunately, these new lines in the political divide also manage to suggest that those that support social inclusiveness are elitist, opening the way for another destructive avenue for social divide.