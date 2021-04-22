US stocks fall sharply on report of US Pres. Biden's plan to hike capital gains tax

Jennifer Epstein, White House reporter at Bloomberg, tweeted out on Thursday that US President Joe Biden was planning to propose a significant increase in the capital gains tax.
"President Biden will propose almost doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy individuals to 39.6%, which, coupled with an existing surtax on investment income, means that federal tax rates for investors could be as high as 43.4%," Epstein said.
Market reaction
Wall Street's main indexes fell sharply following this headline. As of writing, the S&P 500 was down 0.4% at 4,156 and the Nasdaq Composite was losing 0.65% at 13,847.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.20 after the ECB, amid dollar strength
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.20, down from the lows as the dollar gains ground after US jobless claims beat estimates with 547K. ECB PResident Lagarde acknowledged an improving outlook and pledged more support.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3850 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has tumbled toward 1.3850 as the dollar gains ground across the board. US jobless claims beat estimates and 10-year Treasury yields are edging higher.
XAU/USD slides to fresh session lows, closer to $1,780 level
Gold extended its steady intraday descent and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,782 region during the mid-European session. The precious metal witnessed a modest pullback from the vicinity of the $1,800 mark.
Ethereum price hits new all-time high above $2,550
Ethereum price just had a breakout above the previous all-time high at $2,548 and faces no resistance ahead. The digital asset has been outperforming the market for the past two days and it's leading the other coins. The next most significant price target for ETH will be $3,000.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: Earnings continue to underpin equities
The equity market continues to remain robust despite the Netflix nightmare. Equities racked up further gains on Wednesday with all major indices closing in the green.