US Stocks AVAV, ESLT, ICE, HDFC, NTLA and NVDA

US Stocks AVAV, ESLT, ICE, HDFC, NTLA & NVDA Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
AeroVironment, Elbit Systems Ltd, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, HDFC Bank Limited In,c Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Nvidia Inc Elliott Wave Technical Analysis: Elliottician is Alessio Barretta
AeroVironment Inc.,
AVAV: Daily Chart, July 1 2021
We were expecting wave (c) of y) to complete.
Elbit Systems Ltd.,
ESLT: Daily Chart, July 1 2021
We were expecting further downside into wave c) of E.
Intercontinental Exchange Inc
ICE: Daily Chart, July 52021
We were expecting wave iv to complete.
HDFC Bank Limited Inc,
HDB: Daily Chart, July 1 2021
We were expecting for a reaction higher after having reach equality of a and c.
Intellia Therapeutics Inc.,
NTLA: Daily Chart, July 1 2021
We were expecting a pullback into wave 4.
Nvidia Inc.,
NVDA: Daily Chart, June 3 2021
I wanted to show you how powerful swing trading can be when you apply Elliott Wave to the chart.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
