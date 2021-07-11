US Stocks AVAV, ESLT, ICE, HDFC, NTLA and NVDA

US Stocks AVAV, ESLT, ICE, HDFC, NTLA & NVDA Technical Analysis Elliott Wave

AeroVironment, Elbit Systems Ltd, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, HDFC Bank Limited In,c Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Nvidia Inc Elliott Wave Technical Analysis: Elliottician is Alessio Barretta

AeroVironment Inc.,

AVAV: Daily Chart, July 1 2021

We were expecting wave (c) of y) to complete.

Elbit Systems Ltd.,

ESLT: Daily Chart, July 1 2021

We were expecting further downside into wave c) of E.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc

ICE: Daily Chart, July 52021

We were expecting wave iv to complete.

HDFC Bank Limited Inc,

HDB: Daily Chart, July 1 2021

We were expecting for a reaction higher after having reach equality of a and c.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.,

NTLA: Daily Chart, July 1 2021

We were expecting a pullback into wave 4.

Nvidia Inc.,

NVDA: Daily Chart, June 3 2021

I wanted to show you how powerful swing trading can be when you apply Elliott Wave to the chart.