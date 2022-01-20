US stock trading Elliott Wave analysis [Video]

ELLIOTT WAVE ANALYSIS Tesla (TSLA) Amazon (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Alphabet (GOOGL) Facebook (FB) Meta Platforms (META) Microsoft (MSFT) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Technical Analysis & Day Trading Strategies.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Amazon (AMZN).
02:15 Alphabet (GOOGL).
03:39 Apple (AAPL).
06:07 Meta Platforms (META).
09:29 Microsoft (MSFT).
15:49 Tesla (TSLA).
22:15 Square (SQ).
38:39 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) & Other Banks.
27:10 Thanks for watching!
US Stocks Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL, Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Facebook FB, Meta Platforms META, Tesla TSLA. Elliott Wave Analysis counts below:
Stock strategies and analysis overview: Still on the short side of the market for most stocks, today I have adjusted stops for the short trades.
US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis:
Amazon AMZN Elliott Wave Wave (ii) of y) of Y of (4).
Alphabet GOOGL Elliott Wave ii) of C of (4).
Apple AAPL Elliott Wave Wave (4).
Facebook FB Metaverse Elliott Wave (4).
Microsoft MSFT Elliott Wave ii) of C of (4).
Tesla TSLA Elliott Wave ii) of C of (4).
Square SQ Elliott Wave v) of C of (4).
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Wave C of (2).
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fades bounce off 200-SMA above 1.1300
EUR/USD reverses from 100-SMA to pare the previous day’s gains around 1.1340 amid early Thursday morning in Asia. The major currency pair flashed the week’s first positive daily closing while bouncing off the 200-SMA by the end of Wednesday.
GBP/USD holds its ground in the positive territory above 1.3600
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the dollar. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red in the early American session and the US Dollar Index edges lower toward 95.50.
Gold eases from two-month high as yields rebound, focus on $1,825
Gold consolidates the biggest daily gains since early November. XAU/USD pares the stellar gains posted the previous day around $1,839, down 0.22% intraday during the initial Asian session as market sentiment sours.
Uniswap price holds above support while UNI bulls await upswing to $24
Uniswap price action has remained stable enough to keep a prior long setup valid – a positive event given the bearish volatility affecting most of the altcoin market. Two trade setups with strong cases for each now exist for Uniswap.
Yield Outlook: Market rates and yields set to continue rising
As we wrote in the previous issue of Yield Outlook, 17 December 2021, there is increasing concern that high inflation is not just transitory but is proving more persistent, hence requiring far more resolute action by the central banks.