US special representative on Iran: Will put sanctions on any imports of Iranian crude oil

The U.S. special representative on Iran, Brian Hook, recently crossed the wires saying that the U.S. will put sanctions on any imports of Iranian crude oil. "European companies have a choice: do business with the United States or do business with Iran," said Hook and explained that Iran had rejected diplomacy too many times.

"We will put sanctions on any illicit purchases of Iranian crude oil," Hook added.

Crude oil seems to be pushing higher on these comments and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was last seen adding 0.45% on the day at $59.50.