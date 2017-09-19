US Senator Gardener wants North Korea out of the UN

US Senator Gardener wants North Korea out of the UNBy Dhwani Mehta
In a letter seen by Reuters that will be sent to ambassadors from China and 20 other countries, Republican Senator Cory Gardner, the US Senate’s East Asia subcommittee chairman, urged China and 20 other nations to cut off ties with North Korea and remove the North out of the United Nations (UN).
Key Quotes:
“Maintaining official diplomatic relations with a regime that continues to defy international law and threaten nations across the globe only serves to reward nefarious behaviour.”
“In addition to cutting off bilateral ties, I urge your government to support expelling the DPRK from the United Nations.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.