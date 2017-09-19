US Senator Gardener wants North Korea out of the UN

In a letter seen by Reuters that will be sent to ambassadors from China and 20 other countries, Republican Senator Cory Gardner, the US Senate’s East Asia subcommittee chairman, urged China and 20 other nations to cut off ties with North Korea and remove the North out of the United Nations (UN).

Key Quotes:

“Maintaining official diplomatic relations with a regime that continues to defy international law and threaten nations across the globe only serves to reward nefarious behaviour.”

“In addition to cutting off bilateral ties, I urge your government to support expelling the DPRK from the United Nations.”