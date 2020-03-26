US Senate rejects GOP effort to overhaul jobless benefits in stimulus bill

The vote on the four Republican Senators’ amendments to slash unemployment benefits has failed to pass, as widely expected.

By 48-48 voting, Senate rejected the GOP effort to overhaul jobless benefits in the stimulus bill.

US dollar reaction

The US dollar keeps the bearish momentum intact against its main peers, having failed to extend the recovery above 101.00.

The US dollar index now trades near daily lows of 100.71, down 0.30% on the day.