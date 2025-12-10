TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

FOMC Summary: A split cut and a clear shift toward caution

FOMC Summary: A split cut and a clear shift toward caution
Pablo PiovanoPablo PiovanoFXStreet

The Federal Reserve (Fed) went ahead with a 25 basis points rate cut, taking the target range to 3.50–3.75%. But the tone around the decision mattered just as much as the move. A 9–3 split vote highlighted how divided the committee is right now: Miran pushing for a bigger 50 basis points cut, and Goolsbee and Schmid wanting no cut at all.

The new language in the statement, especially the “extent and timing” line, signalled that the Fed is stepping back a bit to reassess. Policymakers want a clearer sense of how quickly the labour market is cooling and how much of the inflation pickup is simply tariff-related noise. Growth is still described as moderate, job gains are slowing, and inflation remains “somewhat elevated”. Risks around employment, in particular, have shifted.

The Fed also announced it will restart reserve-management T-bill purchases from 12 December, at roughly $40 billion initially, staying elevated for a few months before tapering down.

The SEP: Still no appetite for an aggressive easing cycle

  • The projections barely changed from September:
  • One 25 basis points cut pencilled in for 2026, and another for 2027.
  • The expected path for the fed funds rate is essentially unchanged.
  • Unemployment is still seen around 4.4% in 2026.
  • Inflation forecasts edged down a little, while growth for next year was revised up to 2.3%, helped by the expected rebound after the government shutdown.

Powell’s press conference: Trying to balance both sides of the mandate

Powell leaned into the idea that the Fed is juggling two conflicting goals: bringing inflation down while avoiding unnecessary damage to the labour market. Right now, the jobs side seems to be slipping faster than previously thought.

Here’s what stood out:

1. Rate hikes aren’t coming back

Powell couldn’t have been clearer: a hike isn’t anyone’s base case. The debate inside the committee is about whether to hold or cut from here, not whether to reverse course.

2. The decision to cut came from labour-market data

The Fed now thinks payrolls have been overstated by around 60K per month, and underlying job growth may actually be slightly negative. With cooling becoming more evident, Powell said the Fed felt it had to respond.

3. Inflation is increasingly a tariff story

Powell argued that goods inflation is being driven “entirely” by tariffs. Strip those out, and inflation is running in the “low 2s”. In addition, services inflation continues to ease, and the Fed expects tariff-related inflation to peak in Q1, assuming no new tariffs are announced.

4. The economy doesn’t look overheated

While consumers are still spending, Powell pushed back against the idea of a “hot” economy, while long-term yields also don’t show any rising concern about inflation.

5. Policy is now around the top of the neutral range

This was another hint that the Fed doesn’t feel the need to tighten from here.

6. The Committee are split but broadly aligned on direction

Powell said there was “fairly broad support” for the decision to cut, though some officials preferred to hold and a few wanted further cuts. Importantly, nobody was pushing for a hike.

7. Labour-market risks remain on top of the agenda

Powell repeatedly highlighted downside risks to employment. He even noted that if the Fed didn’t have to worry about the labour market, rates would be higher right now.

Bottom Line: A Fed that cut because it had to

This meeting painted a picture of a Fed that acted reluctantly. The softening labour market forced its hand, even though inflation hasn’t fully landed where the Fed wants it. Policymakers remain divided on how fast they should ease from here, but united on one thing: rate hikes aren’t coming back.

Tariffs have become the dominant explanation for sticky inflation, giving the Fed more confidence that it can pause and wait for clearer signals. With policy now sitting near the top of the neutral range, the Fed is in “wait and see” mode: cautious, data-dependent, and very aware of the risks building in the job market.

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

More from Pablo Piovano
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD climbs to multi-week tops near 1.1700

EUR/USD climbs to multi-week tops near 1.1700

EUR/USD rapidly leaves behind four consecutive daily pullbacks, challenging the 1.1700 hurdle in response to the severe sell-off in the Greenback as investors continued to evaluate the Fed’s rate cut and the neutral message from Chief Powell. Next on tap on the docket will be the weekly US labour market report on Thursday.

GBP/USD pressures intraday highs as USD gains downward traction

GBP/USD pressures intraday highs as USD gains downward traction

GBP/USD gains upward traction as the USD eased following the Federal Reserve decision to trim the benchmark interest rate by 25 bps. FOMC divided, Summary of Economic Projections shows no relevant changes.

Gold extends gains beyond $4,230 in the Fed’s aftermath

Gold extends gains beyond $4,230 in the Fed’s aftermath

Gold prices are up after the US central bank's monetary policy announcement, trading around $4,230 as Asian traders reach their desks. A better market mood limits demand for the safe-haven metal, but broad US Dollar weakness skews the risk to the upside. 

Bitcoin treasuries return to action as American Bitcoin, Strive and Strategy deliver buying update

Bitcoin treasuries return to action as American Bitcoin, Strive and Strategy deliver buying update

Bitcoin digital asset treasuries are returning to action following a slight recovery in the top crypto. American Bitcoin, co-founded by the Trump brothers, acquired 416 BTC, worth about $38.5 million, since its last update on December 2. The purchase has pushed the company's total holdings to 4,783 BTC as of December 8, making it the 22nd-largest BTC treasury, behind ProCap Financial, according to Bitcoin Treasuries data.

Fed projects only 50 bps of additional rate cuts between 2026 and 2027; lifts GDP forecasts

Fed projects only 50 bps of additional rate cuts between 2026 and 2027; lifts GDP forecasts

The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest dot plot, released on Wednesday, indicates that interest rates will average 3.4% by the end of 2026, in line with the September projection.

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid is trading above $28.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after rebounding from support at $27.50. The broader cryptocurrency market is characterised by widespread intraday losses ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers