West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil trades around $57.70 on Thursday at the time of writing, down 1.80% on the day. The Crude Oil remains under pressure as signs of progress emerge in negotiations aimed at ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a development that reduces the risk premium previously embedded in Oil prices.

US President Donald Trump reportedly told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky he has until Christmas to accept a proposal that could end the war, according to the Telegraph. Meanwhile, Zelensky confirmed he is finalizing a revised peace plan to present to Washington, signaling an acceleration of diplomatic efforts. Analysts note that a lasting de-escalation would reduce risks to regional energy infrastructure and improve supply visibility, prompting a bearish adjustment in WTI in the near term.

On the macroeconomic front, the Federal Reserve (Fed) cut interest rates again by 25 basis points on Wednesday, bringing the federal funds range down to 3.5%-3.75%. A more accommodative policy stance can support energy demand by stimulating economic activity, although the immediate impact remains limited in a market currently dominated by supply-side considerations.

Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) released Wednesday showed US Crude inventories fell by 1.812 million barrels for the week of December 5, exceeding expectations of a roughly 1.2-million-barrel decline. Although this larger-than-expected draw would normally support prices, it is overshadowed by geopolitical developments in Eastern Europe.

Meanwhile, analysts at ING highlight that the global Oil market continues to slide deeper into oversupply as Russian export volumes struggle to find buyers. The bank stresses that steeper discounts on Russian Crude or even a potential decline in Russian output may be necessary to rebalance the market.

For now, investor focus remains on the evolution of negotiations between Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington, which is the primary directional driver for WTI. Any confirmation of progress, or, conversely, signs of a setback, could fuel increased volatility in energy prices.