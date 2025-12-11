Silver Price Forecasts: XAG/USD remains bid above $62.00

Silver (XAG/USD) sits comfortably above the $62.00 level on Thursday’s European trading session, with the all-time high of $62.89 at a short distance. A dovish message from the US Federal Reserve and cautious market sentiment amid renewed concerns about an AI bubble are keeping precious metals supported on Thursday.



The US Dollar remains on its back foot, as investors digest a more dovish-than-expected Fed monetary policy decision on Wednesday. The central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points as expected, but votes to hold rates were only two, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell discarded any rate hike. This has kept investors' hopes of at least two more rate cuts in 2026 alive

Technical Analysis: Bulls aim for $62.85 and the 64.00 area

XAG/USD 4-Hour Chart

The pair looks overstretched after rallying more than 25% in the last three weeks, but so far without a sign of a trend change. The 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI), however, is showing a bearish divergence, which should act as a warning for buyers.



Immediate resistance is at Wednesday’s high, near $62.90. Further up, the 261.8% Fibonacci extension of the early December trading channel is at $63.85. An unlikely move above that level would bring the $65.00 psychological level into focus.

To the downside, the pair has found support on a previous resistance area at $61.50 (December 11 low). Below here, the next targets are the December 10 low at $60.00 and the December 5 high at $59.35.