TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Solana Price Forecast: SOL dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

  • Solana price trades lower on Thursday after rejecting the upper trendline of its falling wedge pattern.
  • The Federal Reserve’s cautious, hawkish rate cut in December weighs on risk assets, such as SOL.
  • On-chain data signals bearish momentum, with Spot Taker CVD showing clear sell-side dominance and rising retail activity.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Solana (SOL) price is trading below $130 at the time of writing on Thursday, after being rejected at the upper boundary of its falling wedge pattern. The broader market weakness following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate cut has added to downside momentum. Additionally, SOL's on-chain data suggest further downside, with rising sell-side dominance.

Fed’s cautious rate cut weighs on riskier assets

The broader crypto market softened after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday. In a widely expected move, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) lowered interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.50%-3.75% at the end of its two-day policy meeting but signaled a likely pause in January. 

Adding to the cautious tone, policymakers projected only a one-quarter-percentage-point cut in 2026, the same outlook as in September, which tempered market expectations and contributed to short-term pressure on risk assets. This hawkish rate cut and the Fed’s cautious stance triggered a slight risk-off sentiment, weighing on riskier assets, with major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Solana trading lower as of Thursday.

On-chain data shows bearish signs 

CryptoQuant data, as shown in the graph below, highlights selling pressure on Solana. The Taker CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) for SOL turned negative on Wednesday. This indicator measures the cumulative difference between market buy and sell volumes over three months. When the 90-day CVD is positive and increasing, it suggests the Taker Buy Dominant Phase, while a negative and decreasing value indicates the Taker Sell Dominant Phase.

SOL Spot Taker CVD chart. Source: CryptoQuant

CryptoQuant’s Futures Average Order Size indicator — which tracks the average size of executed SOL futures trades — shows a rise in smaller order sizes, signaling increased retail activity in the market that does not bode well with the SOL price.

Solana Futures Average Order Size indicator chart. Source: CryptoQuant

Solana Price Forecast: SOL faces rejection from key level

Solana price faced rejection from the upper trendline boundary of the falling wedge pattern (drawn ) on Wednesday. As of Thursday, SOL is down 3.87% to around $130.99.

If SOL continues its downward trend, it could extend the decline toward the November 21 low of $121.66.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily reads 40, below its neutral level of 50 and pointing downward, indicating bearish momentum. 

SOL/USDT daily chart 

However, if SOL recovers, it could extend the recovery toward the 50-day EMA at $151.60.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid is trading above $28.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after rebounding from support at $27.50. The broader cryptocurrency market is characterised by widespread intraday losses ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision.

XRP dips toward $2.00 as crypto market anticipates Fed decision

XRP dips toward $2.00 as crypto market anticipates Fed decision

Ripple is grinding lower, trading at $2.06 at the time of writing on Wednesday, reflecting risk-off sentiment across the cryptocurrency market ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady as XRP struggles ahead of Fed rate decision

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady as XRP struggles ahead of Fed rate decision

Bitcoin holds above $92,000, supported by ETF inflows and hopes of a potential Fed interest rate cut. Ethereum rises above the 50-day EMA as the MACD and RSI signal a bullish turnaround. XRP trades under pressure as sellers target $2.00 support despite mild ETF inflows.

Bitcoin holds $92,000, primed for volatility as Fed decision looms

Bitcoin holds $92,000, primed for volatility as Fed decision looms

Bitcoin price approaches key resistance at $94,253, a breakout above this level could trigger further upside momentum. BTC may see heightened volatility as the Fed is set to announce its monetary policy decision and forward guidance.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Bitcoin (BTC) is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Resistance at $94,150 capped recovery on Wednesday, but in the meantime, bulls have contained downside risks above $90,000. 