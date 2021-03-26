US Sec. of State Blinken: West needs to cooperate more than ever

Cooperation between NATO and the European Union (EU) was more important than at any time, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday.
“I came here very much with one particular focus in mind, and that was to make clear the United States’ determination to revitalize our alliances and partnerships,” Blinken said.
Meanwhile, the White House said in a statement that Biden told EU leaders that Washington and the EU must ensure that “democracies rather than autocracies set the rules of the road.”
Market reaction
The risk sentiment remains buoyed as stronger US data points to a robust recovery in the world’s biggest economy, boding well for the global equities.
The US dollar index eases from multi-month highs of 92.92, now trading at 92.78, still up 0.27% on the day.
