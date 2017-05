Sales of new single-family houses in April 2017 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 569,000, the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced on Tuesday.

"This is 11.4 percent (±10.5 percent) below the revised March rate of 642,000, but is 0.5 percent (±11.3 percent)* above the April 2016 estimate of 566,000. "