US: Retail Sales rose 0.3% in October vs. 0.2% expected

Retail Sales in the US rose more than expected in October.

US Dollar Index stays in red a little above the 98 handle.

According to the data published by the United States (US) Census Bureau, Retail Sales in October increased by 0.3% following September's 0.3% decline and surpassed the market expectation of 0.2%.

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's value against a basket of six major currencies, largely ignored this reading and was down 0.05% on the day at 98.10 at the time of press.

"Total sales for the August 2019 through October 2019 period were up 3.8% from the same period a year ago. The August 2019 to September 2019 percent change was unrevised from down 0.3%," the publication read.