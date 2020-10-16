US: Retail Sales rise by 1.9% in September vs. 0.7% expected

Retail Sales in US rose more than expected in September.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory near 93.60.

Retail Sales in the US rose by 1.9% on a monthly basis in September to $549.3 billion, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Friday. This reading followed August's increase of 0.6% and came in better than the market expectation of 0.7%.

Additional takeaways

"Total sales for the July 2020 through September 2020 period were up 3.6% from the same period a year ago."

"Retail trade sales were up 1.9% from August 2020, and 8.2% above last year."

"Nonstore retailers were up 23.8%from September 2019, while building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers were up 19.1% from last year."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen losing 0.22% on the day at 93.58.