US Retail Sales amongst market movers this week – Rabobank

Rabobank analysts point out that the week ahead will bring updates on US retail and industrial production and in the UK labour, CPI inflation and retailing data are due.

Key Quotes

“The start of the third quarter US earnings session will bring further colour regarding the state of the US and the global economy. Negative earnings growth in the S&P 500 companies is expected to be driven by firms with a high international exposure due to headwinds created by trade wars and the strong USD. According to Refinitiv data earnings growth is expected to drop by 3.2% in Q3.”

“The IMF/World Bank meetings are due to take place between October 14 and 20 under the guidance of new IMF President Kristalina Georgieva, who has recently warned of a “synchronised slowdown” in the global economy.”