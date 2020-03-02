US reports second coronavirus death – CNN

CNN carries a report in the last minutes this Monday, confirmed the second coronavirus (COVID-19) death in the US. The new death is reported in Seattle.

The man was in his 70's with underlying health conditions, hospitalized in Kirkland, CNN reports further, with a total of 10 cases now confirmed in King County.

Meanwhile, New York State reported its first case of coronavirus, in a woman in her late 30s who had traveled to Iran.

Washington confirmed the country’s first coronavirus death on Saturday. A state of emergency has been declared in the state amid the virus outbreak.

Risk recovery resurfaces

Markets seem to ignore the bearish coronavirus updates and disappointing macro numbers, as the Asian equities recover alongside the S&P 500 futures.

Investors likely believe that the sell-off in the global equities last week was excessive while they reposition themselves ahead of the key central banks’ monetary policy decisions and the US payrolls data.

USD/JPY is attempting a recovery above 108.00 while the Aussie is printing fresh daily highs near 0.6530. The US Treasury yields are quickly recovering losses.