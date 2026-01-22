TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Euro flat as ECB tone softens – Scotiabank

Euro flat as ECB tone softens – Scotiabank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) is consolidating within an incredibly tight range and entering Thursday’s NA session flat to the US Dollar (USD), a mid-performer among the G10 currencies in mixed overall trade, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

EUR/USD consolidates above key moving averages

"The outlook for relative central bank policy has softened somewhat, on the back of this week’s moderate shift in communication from the ECB, as policymakers have reverted back toward a generally neutral outlook for policy following a more hawkish lean that had evolved from the December meeting. The next ECB meeting is on February 5th, and a hold is widely anticipated."

"The RSI has pulled back to just above the neutral threshold at 50 and the latest consolidation is taking place just above the 50 day MA (1.1669). Recent price action has highlighted important support around the 200 day MA (1.1595), above prior range support around 1.15."

"The flat range from June remains the EUR’s most defining feature, with resistance observed around the December high, roughly corresponding to 1.18. We look to a near-term range bound between 1.1650 and 1.1750."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD sticks to daily gains above 1.1700

EUR/USD sticks to daily gains above 1.1700

EUR/USD is holding its ground above 1.1700 the figure on Thursday, reversing Wednesday’s modest pullback. The pair is finding some support from an improved market mood, helped by easing EU–US trade tensions, while investors keep assessing the latest round of US data releases.

GBP/USD appears inconclusive near 1.3420

GBP/USD appears inconclusive near 1.3420

GBP/USD alternates gains with losses in a tight range in the low-1.3400s on Thursday, while market participants continue to evaluate the latest UK inflation data. Meanwhile, occasional downside pressure on Cable should be limited by the ongoing downward bias in the Greenback.

Gold recedes modestly, meets support near $4,770

Gold recedes modestly, meets support near $4,770

Gold is steadying above $4,800 early Thursday after taking a sharp hit during the Asian session. Global risk appetite has improved noticeably after President Trump reversed course on Greenland and geopolitical tensions eased, a shift in mood that is limiting the upside in thenp precious metal.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP post modest gains as ETF selling pressure intensifies

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP post modest gains as ETF selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin rises marginally above $90,000, but intense ETF selling pressure continues to weigh on the asset. Ethereum trades around $3,000 amid broader crypto market volatility and waning institutional interest. XRP ticks up for the second consecutive day despite subdued retail demand.

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

What began as a sharp escalation risk quickly turned into a de-escalation signal. Earlier this week, markets briefly priced in escalation risk after Donald J. Trump proposed a 10% tariff hike on eight NATO nations amid the Greenland dispute.

Axie Infinity extends gains as bullish momentum targets $3

Axie Infinity extends gains as bullish momentum targets $3

Axie Infinity (AXS) extends its gains by 8%, trading above $2.56 at the time of writing on Thursday, after rallying over 37% this week. The bullish price action is further strengthened by rising whale accumulation volume.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers