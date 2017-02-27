US: President Trump’s address of a joint session of Congress in the limelight this week - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ note that the US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress this week which will be the key event for the week.

Key Quotes

“Some topics that markets will be looking for guidance and insight on include the proposed tax cuts and tax reform program, regulation, trade policy, and immigration. However, outside of general statements regarding the legislative agenda we doubt that much more detail will be forthcoming. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin’s interview last week outlined a 3%+ growth target, tax reform, and tax cuts particularly for business and the middle class. While it was reported over the weekend that the administration is aiming to have an outline of a 2018 fiscal budget done by mid-March, it is difficult to see what Trump can add to Mnuchin’s comments at this stage.”