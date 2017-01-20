US President Trump - Policy will follow two simple rules: buy American and hire American

Additional headlines by the new U.S President Donald Trump from his inauguration speech (via Reuters) in Washington, DC:

Will build new roads, highways, airports, railways and other projects across U.S.

Policy will follow two simple rules: buy American and hire American

Does not seek to impose U.S. way of life on other nations, but wants to be an example

Pledges to unite world against radical islam

There is no room for prejudice in U.S. patriotism

Now arrives the hour of action

Ready to unlock space, cure disease, unleash new technologies, harness energy