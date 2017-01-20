US President Trump - Policy will follow two simple rules: buy American and hire American

By Felipe Erazo

Additional headlines by the new U.S President Donald Trump from his inauguration speech (via Reuters) in Washington, DC:

  • Will build new roads, highways, airports, railways and other projects across U.S.
  • Policy will follow two simple rules: buy American and hire American
  • Does not seek to impose U.S. way of life on other nations, but wants to be an example
  • Pledges to unite world against radical islam
  • There is no room for prejudice in U.S. patriotism
  • Now arrives the hour of action
  • Ready to unlock space, cure disease, unleash new technologies, harness energy