US President Trump - Policy will follow two simple rules: buy American and hire American

US President Trump - Policy will follow two simple rules: buy American and hire AmericanBy Felipe Erazo
Additional headlines by the new U.S President Donald Trump from his inauguration speech (via Reuters) in Washington, DC:
- Will build new roads, highways, airports, railways and other projects across U.S.
- Policy will follow two simple rules: buy American and hire American
- Does not seek to impose U.S. way of life on other nations, but wants to be an example
- Pledges to unite world against radical islam
- There is no room for prejudice in U.S. patriotism
- Now arrives the hour of action
- Ready to unlock space, cure disease, unleash new technologies, harness energy