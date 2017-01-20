US President Trump: From this day forward, it will only be USA first

US President Trump: From this day forward, it will only be USA firstBy Felipe Erazo
Donald Trump is now hitting the wires from Washington, DC, after taking the oath of office as the 45th President of the United States, stating in its inauguration's speech that from now on, "it will only be the United States first", adding that he will do the best to "protect our borders" from external threats.
The US President also noted that decisions on issues like trade and taxes will be made to help the United States workers.
More headlines (via Reuters):
- Giving power from Washington, D.C, back to the people
- For too long, politicians prospered, but jobs left and factories closed
- Crime, gangs and drugs have stolen too many lives, cost too much potential
- Says there is a "sad depletion" of U.S. military
- U.S. has spent trillions of dollars overseas while U.S. infrastructure has suffered
- Wealth of U.S. middle class has been ripped from homes, redistributed across the world
- New vision will govern U.S., it's going to be only America first
- Every trade, tax, immigration, foreign affairs will be made to benefit Americans
- Says U.S. must protect against other countries taking U.S. jobs