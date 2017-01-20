US President Trump: From this day forward, it will only be USA first

Donald Trump is now hitting the wires from Washington, DC, after taking the oath of office as the 45th President of the United States, stating in its inauguration's speech that from now on, "it will only be the United States first", adding that he will do the best to "protect our borders" from external threats.

The US President also noted that decisions on issues like trade and taxes will be made to help the United States workers.

