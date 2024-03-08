US Presi. Biden’s SOTU: Inflation has dropped to 3%, the lowest in the world and is trending down

US President Joe Biden is delivering his State of the Union address (SOTU) on Friday, expressing his outlook on the economy and inflation.
Key quotes
Inflation has dropped to 3%, the lowest in the world and is trending down.
The landing is and will be soft.
Israel must allow more aid into gaza, ensure humanitarian workers aren’t caught in cross fire.
Working non-stop to establish an immediate ceasefire that would last for at least six weeks.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index is little changed on Biden’s speech, trading flat near two-month lows of 102.72.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.04%
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.04%
|0.07%
|0.16%
|0.04%
|EUR
|-0.04%
|0.01%
|-0.03%
|-0.01%
|0.05%
|0.12%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|-0.06%
|-0.02%
|-0.05%
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|-0.04%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|0.01%
|0.04%
|0.02%
|0.08%
|0.14%
|0.02%
|AUD
|-0.05%
|0.01%
|0.02%
|-0.02%
|0.05%
|0.11%
|-0.02%
|JPY
|-0.09%
|-0.03%
|-0.02%
|-0.08%
|-0.07%
|0.09%
|-0.07%
|NZD
|-0.17%
|-0.12%
|-0.12%
|-0.14%
|-0.13%
|-0.10%
|-0.15%
|CHF
|-0.02%
|0.01%
|0.02%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|0.13%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
