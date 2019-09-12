US Pres. Trump's tariffs delay is positive – People’s Daily

Amid the US-China trade optimism, China’s official Communist Party newspaper, People’s Daily, offers some positive comments on the US President Trump’s gesture to delay the tariffs on Chinese imports by two weeks.

Key Quotes:

Trump's tariffs delay is positive. Calls for joint action to resolve the trade dispute.

The USD/JPY pair consolidates the recent rally to six-week highs of 108.17, as S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields hold the upside amid latest olive branch offered by China in response to US President Trump’s tariff’s delay.