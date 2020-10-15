US Pres. Trump: Would agree to go higher than $1.8 trillion on coronavirus stimulus deal

US President Donald Trump told Fox Business Network on Thursday that he would agree to go higher than $1.8 trillion on the coronavirus stimulus deal, as reported by Reuters.

"There is a chance of getting covid stimulus package before the election," Trump added and reiterated that the US is not thinking about doing any more lockdowns.

Market reaction

These comments failed to trigger a meaningful recovery in US stock markets. As of writing, the S&P 500 ındex was down 0.92% on a daily basis at 3,456.