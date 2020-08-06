US President Donald Trump, who earlier in the week said that he could use executive orders to break the deadlock on coronavirus aid negotiations, reiterated that view on a Twitter post.

"Upon departing the Oval Office for Ohio, I’ve notified my staff to continue working on an executive order with respect to the payroll tax cut, eviction protections, unemployment extensions and student loan repayment options," Trump Tweeted out.

While speaking to reports earlier in the day, Trump said that he was optimistic that a coronavirus vaccine will be ready to use before the end of the year, even early November.

Market reaction

These comments had little to no impact on market sentiment and the S&P 500 Index was last seen trading flat on the day at 3,237.