US Pres. Trump: Will invoke Defense Production Act against coronavirus

While addressing the press briefing with Coronavirus Task Force on Wednesday, US President Trump said that he will invoke Defense Production Act against coronavirus.

Will sign act shortly after news conference.

FEMA activated in all regions.

Two hospital ships being prepared to go to New York.

Will hold second news conference Wednesday or Thursday regarding FDA and coronavirus.

One hospital ship to be positioned on west coast after saying both would go to New York.

Potential for 20% unemployment a worst-case scenario, we are nowhere near it.