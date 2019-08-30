US Pres. Trump: Will have one of biggest stock market increases if Fed cuts rates

US President Trump continues to comment on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy on Twitter.

"If the Fed would cut, we would have one of the biggest stock market increases in a long time," Trump argued. "Badly run and weak companies are smartly blaming these small tariffs instead of themselves for bad management and who can really blame them for doing that? Excuses!"

Markets ignored these comments and the US Dollar Index stays flat on the day a tad below the 98.50 handle.