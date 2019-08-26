US Pres. Trump: We will be able to make a trade deal with EU without imposing auto tariffs

Speaking at a press conference on the final day of the 45th G7 summit in the French city of Biarritz, "I think we will be able to make a trade deal with the EU without imposing auto tariffs, US President Donald Trump said. "The EU is a very strong group, not easy to deal with but we're close to a deal with them."

Wall Street's main indexes seem to be reacting positively to these comments. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both up 0.8% on the day while the Nasdaq Composite was adding 1.15%.