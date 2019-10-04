US Pres. Trump: We have a very good chance of making a deal with China

United States President (US) Donald Trump on Friday said that they are in a very important stage in terms of possibly making a trade deal with China.

"We have a very good chance of making a deal with China," Trump reiterated.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield inched higher on these remarks and was last down 0.5% on the day at 1.528%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.15% on the day and the S&P 500 was adding 0.9 at the time of press.