US Pres. Trump: We don’t have a tariff problem, we have a Fed problem.

US President Donald Trump, once again, said that the Federal Reserve was their main problem rather than tariffs.

"The euro is dropping against the Dollar “like crazy,” giving them a big export and manufacturing advantage and the Fed does nothing!," Trump argued in a series of tweets.

"Our Dollar is now the strongest in history. Sounds good, doesn’t it? Except to those (manufacturers) that make product for sale outside the US."

The US Dollar Index seems to be edging lower on these remarks and was last virtually unchanged on the day at 98.45.