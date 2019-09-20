US Pres. Trump: US is making a lot of progress with China

After announcing new sanctions on Iran, US President Donald Trump noted that the US is making a lot of progress with China in trade talks. When asked about military options for Iran, "the US is always prepared," Trump repeated, as reported by Reuters.

These remarks had little to no impact on the market sentiment. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both up 0.3% on the day while the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was erasing 0.9% at 1.773%.