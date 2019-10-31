US Pres. Trump: US could be precluded from doing trade deal with UK under some Brexit scenarios

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that under some circumstances, the United States would be precluded from doing a trade deal with the United Kingdom.

"The UK's trade with the US could be four to five times higher than it is now in a trade deal with the US," Trump told Britan's LBC Radio during an interview. "Prime Minister Johnson is prepared to do what no one else is willing to do on Brexit."

The GBP/USD pair ignored Trump's comments and was last seen trading at 1.2940, adding 0.3% on a daily basis.