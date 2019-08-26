US President Donald Trump crossed the wires in the last minutes calling upon the US companies to leave China if they faile to make a trade deal but said they could stay if they do.

"We haven’t been happy with the WTO, but we’re getting treated better in the two now and we appreciate that," Trump added. Commenting on China's top trade official calling for a 'calm resolution to trade war, "The word 'calm' is a good message from China, and should also apply to Hong Kong," Trump added.

Markets largely ignored those comments and the US Dollar Index is now up 0.7% on the day at 97.94.