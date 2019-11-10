US Pres. Trump: Trade talks moving along ‘very nicely’, but deal has to be right

Speaking at Joint Base Andrews before leaving for a visit to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Saturday, the US President Trump offers some comments on the much-awaited US-China trade deal.

Key Quotes:

“The trade talks with China are moving along, I think, very nicely and if we make the deal that we want it will be a great deal and if it’s not a great deal, I won’t make it.”

“I’d like to make a deal, but it’s got to be the right deal.”

Markets are likely to take his latest comments with a pinch of salt, especially after his Friday comments that knocked down the risk sentiment across the financial markets in the American session. Trump has yet to agree to a tariff rollback, trade deal uncertain,USD/JPY plunges

Therefore, the extension of Friday’s risk-off mood cannot be ruled out in Monday’s Asian trading. The focus will remain on the US Treasury yields and global stock markets.