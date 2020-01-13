US Pres. Trump to Iran: No nuclear weapons and “don’t kill your protesters”

The US President Trump took to Twitter last hour, sending a message to Iran amid the latest rockets attack by Iran.

Trump tweeted: National Security Adviser suggested today that sanctions & protests have Iran “choked off”, will force them to negotiate. Actually, I couldn’t care less if they negotiate. Will be totally up to them but, no nuclear weapons and “don’t kill your protesters.”

Earlier today, Iran reportedly fired four rockets into an Iraqi airbase north of Baghdad where US troops are based, news agency AFP's reported. Four members of Iraq's military were wounded in a rocket. However, there were no causalities from the US’ side.

Markets appear to have shrugged off the latest Iran risks, as the risk sentiment remains elevated heading into a big week. USD/JPY looks to retest the key resistances near 109.70 region while S&P 500 futures are up 0.20%. Asian equities trade mostly mixed, with Chinese stocks trading in the green zone.