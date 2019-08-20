US Pres. Trump: Someone had to 'take China on' whether it was good or bad for US

After reiterating that he was not yet ready to make a deal with China, US President Trump said that someone had to 'take China on' whether it was good or bad for the US in the near-term. "China wants to make a deal on trade, something will happen, maybe soon, maybe later," Trump added.

Trump's comments didn't offer any fresh insights into the US-China trade conflict and got ignored by the market participants. As of writing, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were down around 0.5% on the day.